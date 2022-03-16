Endangerment, weapons charge for man accused of shooting 2-year-old in Minneapolis

Kendall Hampton was charged on Wednesday for illegal possession of a firearm and child endangerment.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the case of a 2-year-old boy who was left critically injured after being shot in the face in Minneapolis.

Kendall Hampton was charged on Wednesday for illegal possession of a firearm and child endangerment after police found the toddler early Monday morning with an apparent gunshot wound to the face.

Investigators said the boy was staying with a non-parental family member when the incident occurred.

According to the criminal complaint, Hampton admitted to being in the bedroom where the child was injured, saying he was drinking while in possession of a firearm. Hampton told police that when he went to sleep, the gun was on the windowsill next to his bed. Hampton went on to say he wanted to keep the gun close, despite being told by another person inside the apartment to put the gun in a higher location to get it out of reach for children.

Court documents say Hampton claimed to not know how the boy was injured, saying he was asleep when the incident occurred. Hampton went on to tell police he left the apartment after finding out police were notified, admitting that he wasn't supposed to be around gun due to a prior conviction.

