Ex-St. Thomas student sentenced to 1 year for bomb threats

ST PAUL, Minn. — A former University of St. Thomas student accused of calling in phony bomb threats targeting buildings where he was supposed to be attending class has been sentenced to a year in federal prison.

Authorities say 22-year-old Ray Persaud, of Blaine, called in bomb threats on three separate occasions in 2019. Persaud pleaded guilty on Sept. 22, 2020 and admitted that he called in the bomb threats because he had failed to complete his homework and was unprepared for class.