Explosion of violence in Roseville ruled double murder, suicide

Police say a fourth person, Nou Xiong, managed to escape the deadly attack and summon help. He is hospitalized after suffering a life-threatening laceration.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Police say a deadly explosion of violence inside a Roseville apartment over the weekend is now being classified as a double murder-suicide..

Officers were dispatched to the apartment on the 1600 block of Eldridge Ave. just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday on a welfare check, and found three men dead and another suffering from a life-threatening laceration to his throat. The lone surviving man, identified by police as 33-year-old Nou Xiong, was rushed to the hospital and is now listed in stable condition.

Xiong's girlfriend called the police after receiving a text from him indicating he was badly injured and needed medical attention.

In a news release sent out Monday Roseville police say the three men who were deceased have been identified as John Thao, Fong Vang, and Meng Vang, all 32 years old. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office has issued a preliminary ruling saying John Thao and Fong Vang are victims of homicide, while Meng Vang's death is a suicide caused by a gunshot.

Investigators believe Meng Vang killed the other two men using a knife and gun and attempted to kill survivor Nou Xiong.

Detectives say Nou Xiong told them suspect Meng Vang launched an unprovoked attack on him with a knife, adding that he was able to escape to a bedroom and summon help. While a motive has not been established, police say in the news release that hallucinogenic drugs may be a contributing factor.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by Saturday morning's tragic events," said Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider. "We will continue to investigate and hope to provide as many answers as possible for the families."

Before Saturday, police say there had been no calls to the residence and no contact with suspect Meng Vang.

