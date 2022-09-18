Bogus school shooter reports impacting districts across Minnesota

Law enforcement agencies across the state have responded to reports of school shooters that were unfounded. It may be part of a larger, nation-wide pattern.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — It was a hectic morning for law enforcement in Rochester, as an army of emergency responders descended on Lourdes High School following reports of an active shooter situation.

Rochester police confirm a call came in shortly after 10 a.m. reporting a shooter, and say that call came over an internet-based phone with a different area code than the city's 507. Dozens of police officers, Olmsted County sheriff's deputies and additional first responders scrambled to the scene, only to discover the report was untrue.

"These types of incidents when real are probably some of the most horrific and horrendous things somebody may have to deal with in their career," Rochester Police Chief Jim Mitchell told reporters. "There’s a huge sigh of relief that no one was injured, no one was harmed and this was not real."

Similar scenarios unfolded Wednesday at Washburn High School in Minneapolis, plus schools in Austin, Cloquet, Mankato and St. Paul with valuable resources being deployed after reports of an active shooter. Fortunately all of those messages were also bogus, perhaps part of an organized effort targeting schools and communities across the country.

"We found other cities in the region received very similar calls using the same exact wording and that appears to mirror what has been happening in the past five days in the national media," confirmed Mankato Public Safety Director Amy Vokal after law enforcement was forced to respond to a local school.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent out an alert early Wednesday morning alerting districts, staff and students that the calls seem to be what is known as swatting, where a prank call is made in an attempt to trigger a large law enforcement response to a particular address.

"(BCA) is aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota. Local law enforcement are responding. No incidents have turned out to be real," the alert reads. "Our Minnesota Fusion Center is tracking these reports and keeping local law enforcement apprised of the situation. States across the U.S. have experienced similar mass swatting attempts."

The BCA is reminding students and staff at schools to notify local law enforcement about threats to schools that are overheard or suspected. They can also contact the BCA through the agency's "See It Say It" app.

Someone who is convicted of gross misdemeanor swatting could be sentenced to a year in jail, a $3,000 fine or both. If someone is hurt or killed as a result of a swatting call, it becomes a felony and the person responsible could receive a 10-year prison sentence.

Reports of swatting and/or threats of violence at 5 schools in Minnesota this morning. We have confirmed 3 of them with law enforcement, and none had real threats. Districts include Cloquet, Mankato, Minneapolis, St. Paul and Rochester. @kare11 — Chris Hrapsky (@ChrisHrapsky) September 21, 2022

Minnesota is not alone in dealing with what appears to be a growing epidemic. Threats, or lies about threats are being made to schools across the country, leading to lockdowns, hiding procedures, police showing up and parents panicking.

Last week USA Today found there were 30 false active shooter or threats of violence in schools around the country. They've occurred in Texas, California, Florida, Arkansas, Oregon, Illinois, Kansas and Oklahoma, and Minnesota can now be added to that dubious list.

