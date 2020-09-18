Family asks for help in finding stolen therapy dog in St. Paul

Chew bones, toys and a water bowl are all that were left behind in the yard where Earnest called home.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul are asking people across the metro to keep an eye out for a prized German Shepherd dog.

The dog, named Earnest, was stolen from a fenced-in yard in the 900 block of Arcade Street on the city's east side on Sept. 10.

Chew bones, toys and a water bowl are all that were left behind in the yard where Earnest called home.

"He was a very calm, loving dog for a German Shepherd. He was a therapy dog," said Kayla Sibila, a co-owner of the dog.

Earnest served as a therapy dog for the 7-year-old son of Sibila's boyfriend, Zane Vang.

It was around 1:30 in the morning, when a neighbor's security camera captured the moment someone was seen pacing back and forth just outside their gate.

In the video, you can see the person scoping out the property with a flash light just moments before Earnest is seen trotting out the gate, with the suspect following.

"He never runs away from home," said Sibila.

While all this was going on down at the entryway to the yard, the owners were actually upstairs and say they heard Earnest barking but didn't think anything of it.

"It's disappointing within myself, that we heard it," said a tearful Sibila. "Thought it was just another person riding a bike and barking or something."

Now the question is: Who would be so cruel to run away with a young boy's therapy dog, which was serving as a sense of peace and calm amid these tough times?

For Sheila Metz, co-owner of Lindenhill German Shepherds who bred Earnest, she has her own suspicions of who could potentially be behind it.

"I suspect it's a friend of a friend of a friend who knows what Earnest is ... otherwise who would open up a big gate with a barking German Shepherd dog," said Metz.

St. Paul police are investigating and there's a reward for information leading to an arrest -- upwards of $2,000, according to Metz.

In the meantime, Sibila and her loved ones are hoping for the best.

"I miss you Earnest and I love you and I hope that wherever you are ... that they're taking good care of you," said Sibila.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest call the St. Paul Police Department at (651) 291-1111.