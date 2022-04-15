Family friend remembers Coon Rapids couple shot and killed in Mexico

"It's like somebody from our family just passed away," said family friend, Atif Suleman.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — "They were like family to us," said Atif Suleman. "They were such kind people, and Miguel had such an amazing sense of humour."

Photos sent to Atif Suleman's "What's App" show 49-year-old Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado and his wife, 48-year-old Leticia Carrillo Arellano in happier times during their trip to Mexico.

But now, family and friends are left mourning their tragic death.

"They were a hardworking couple," he said. "They've been building this place in Mexico, and putting all of their earnings into building that house."

But a quick trip to visit family in Mexico, and work on a long-anticipated project, took a turn for the worse.

On April 7, according to a local paper in Mexico, the couple was shot and killed by an armed group on motorcycles while driving in their truck on a coastal highway.

In a post on the couple's GoFundMe page, family members say, "For reasons beyond our understanding, someone's senseless act ripped Miguel and Leticia away from this world. It is not enough to say we are shocked and hurt, we are utterly devastated."

"It's like somebody from our family just passed away," said Suleman.

Suleman says the couple's 18-year-old daughter - a high school senior - and their 21-year-old son both face unimaginable grief, losing both parents at the same time.

While he remembers one of the last conversations with the couple saying they'd be back for their daughter's graduation in May, people here who knew and loved the couple say they're standing by - with open arms - for the family left behind to cope with a tremendous loss.

"They were amazing people and whatever they need, we'll be here to support," he said.

The family is hoping to raise money for funeral arrangements, transporting the bodies back to their hometown, attorney fees and counseling. To donate, visit the link, here.

Watch more local news: