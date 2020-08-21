Family members charged in shooting death of Brooklyn Park toddler

Twenty-year-old O'Sheonia Hodges, the victim's mother, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has brought charges against three people connected to the shooting death of a two-year-old on Aug. 13 in Brooklyn Park.

Twenty-year-old O'Sheonia Hodges, the victim's mother, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Also charged is the victim's grandmother, Sherrillyn Mosley, as well Hodges' boyfriend, Keyshawn Cosey-Gray, both of whom have been charged with aiding an offender.

Police originally responded to a call of shots fired on Aug. 13, when they discovered a two-year-old who had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a Brooklyn Park apartment.

The boy was later taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

All three of the defendants say they were present at the time of the incident, and were awoken to the sound of a gunshot.

Officers say they were able to locate a 9mm handgun, an extended handgun magazine and two boxes of ammunition.

All three denied any involvement with the shooting, or any knowledge of the gun involved, according to the criminal complaint.

In questioning the defendants, authorities were originally led to believe that a man colloquially referred to as "BD" was responsible.

However, the victim's three-year-old brother, who was also on scene at the time of the shooting, said the gun belonged to the victim's mother.

Authorities say investigators were able to locate social media postings indicating Hodges owned a gun.

Police were further able to track down the man known as "BD" with the help of a photo provided by Hodges. However, the man denied using the name "BD," and also denied involvement in the case, according to a criminal complaint.

In a post-Miranda statement, Hodges said the man known as "BD" was never in the apartment, and acknowledged the gun had been in a shelf within the home for two days. She says she later proceeded to hide the gun following the shooting.

This statement was later corroborated by the victim's grandmother, Sherrillyn Mosley, who also admitted lying to police about the incident.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says Mosley and Cosey-Gray are scheduled to make their first appearances on Sept. 14.