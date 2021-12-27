Family remembers victims found dead in Robbinsdale home

Police say one man and one woman were found dead within the residence from apparent gunshot wounds. An investigation is ongoing.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Pink and red balloons hung from the front porch of a home on Lake Drive in Robbinsdale, less than 24 hours after loved ones say a woman and her father, identified by family members as Crystal and Marchone Abdullah, were found dead inside their home.

"It's a very bad tragedy," said a family member, who identified himself only as Robert. "Really kind people, God people, nobody deserves this no matter the circumstances. It's just tough to deal with this so close to home."

Robert told KARE 11 that a family member found the two victims Sunday afternoon, dead inside the home before Robbinsdale police arrived.

About three hours later, a warrant was served at a home in Brooklyn Park - in connection to the homicides and police say a suspect was then arrested.

A family member told KARE 11 the suspect is related to the victims.

"He hurt the entire family," Robert said. "I just want to put out there mental health illness is really real, and people should be aware of other people's feelings, and if they want to vent let them vent, you never know what people are going through," he said.

As Robbinsdale police continue to investigate, neighbors are left in disbelief.

"I'm shocked that this would happen nearby," said Ryan Schultz, who lives a few blocks away from the home.

Now, the family is mourning the loss of two of their own during the holiday season. "I hope he comes to peace with himself and thinks about what he done," said Robert.

The 47-year-old suspect has since been arrested and is being held in the Hennepin County Jail while he awaits charges.

Robbinsdale police say they're still investigating.

