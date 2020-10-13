Family members searching for answers after woman charged with shooting cousin

42-year-old Nicole Love Smith is charged with 2nd degree murder without intent. Smith was identified by family members as the victim’s cousin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Family members shared photos of 44-year old Lawanda Wade.

“She was fun,” says LaWanda’s sister, Darnella.

On Saturday night, family members say LaWanda was shot and killed outside her West Stevens Street apartment in St. Paul. Darnella says she along with several other family members were there earlier in the day.

“Her freezer was broke so she is BBQ'ing all the meat in her freezer,” says Darnella. “Ya'll come over and lets BBQ and eat. Family members were there from 12:30 to 8:30 at night, no altercations," says Darnella.

Darnella says she and several others left to go home, but just an hour later, "She called and said we are getting jumped, ya'll need to come back,” says Darnella. “I said we can't come back; my nephew called and said, “my mom was shot.”

St. Paul police say they first came out for reports of a woman shot. The victim – identified by police as LaWanda - was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Police say another woman was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. St. Paul police later arrested 42-year-old Nicole Love Smith, who is charged with 2nd degree murder without intent. Smith was identified by family members as the victim’s cousin.

"LaWanda and Nicole are being beat,” says Darnella. “We don't know how they would come up with Nicole harming her. We’re not sure, she's not known for carrying a gun. And that's where the whole mix-up comes in,” says Darnella. "Unless there's a confession from Nicole, we would like her released," says the victim’s niece.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses told police the victim had been in a fight with another man and woman at the complex. One witness added that the shooting may have been accidental.

Darnella now says she wants the other people involved in the altercation to be held accountable in her sister’s death.

"We would like for them to be charged with murder,” says Darnella. “They aided and abetted, and my sister wound up with her life being taken," says Darnella.

Smith is currently being held in the Ramsey County jail.