Family still searching for answers months after man killed in Maplewood hit-and-run

The incident occurred back in September at the intersection of Lakewood Drive and Beaver Creek Parkway in Maplewood.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — "It's been 218 days since the murder of my brother."

Those are the heartbreaking words shared in a post Sunday on Gaocher Yang's Facebook page. "I wanted to post it because I wanted the world to not forget," says Yang.

It's been nearly seven months since her 26-year old brother Choulykor Vue was struck and killed in a hit-and-run, and the family hasn't stopped searching for answers.

"I didn't forget," she says. "I haven't stopped fighting."

The incident occurred back in September at the intersection of Lakewood Drive and Beaver Creek Parkway in Maplewood. Yang said she was nearby when she heard the commotion after the crash.

"I had this really bad, ill feeling in my heart, and my heart just stopped," she says.

Yang rushed over to give her brother CPR, but at that point, she realized her brother was slipping away.

"I never saw anyone pass away in front of me before, especially someone that I love," she says.

Still with no arrests or leads, the family is still seeking justice.

"Every week I talk to the detective, and still nothing," she says.

Yang and her family say they hope the person responsible for taking her brother's life, comes forward.

"You took someone very special from us, and we demand answers and justice, and I will not stop fighting for justice for my brother," she says.

There's a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction. Investigators are asking anyone with any information to call Sgt. Joe Steiner at 651-249-2608 or email him at Joe.Steiner@maplewoodmn.gov.