Guilty plea for Farmington man involved in Burnsville crash that killed teen girl

Alejandro Saavedra pleaded guilty in Dakota County to one count each of criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm.

A Farmington man pleaded guilty to two felony charges Tuesday, stemming from a crash that killed a Rosemount teen and injured another earlier this year.

Saavedra was charged following an April crash, in which one of his passengers,16-year-old Sydney Kohner, was killed, and 15-year-old Carmen Braun was seriously injured.

Following Saavedra's guilty plea, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena called the crash "senseless."

"I am pleased Mr. Saavedra has taken responsibility for his actions in causing this senseless, deadly crash. Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Sydney Kohner for their incredible loss. We wish the 15-year-old who was injured in this crash, a full recovery.”

According to the initial complaint, on April 9, officers responded to a noise complaint at the Best Western Premier hotel on the 14200 block of Nicollet Avenue South just after 6 a.m. After their arrival, responding officers saw a man and two girls, later identified as Saavedra, Kohner and Braun, running through the hotel parking lot before getting into a white Lexus and speeding away.

Court documents say the officer followed the Lexus and watched Saavedra speed through red lights without slowing down, and saw the car hit a curb and lose a tire as it turned on to Grand Avenue before losing sight of the car.

Officers eventually found the car crashed onto the south side of a USPS parking ramp. Saavedra was found pinned to the driver's seat, and the two girls were found unconscious in the backseat, according to the documents.

Kohner was pronounced dead at the scene, while Braun was intubated at Hennepin County Medical Center. She was treated for multiple serious injuries, including a fractured vertebrae and bleeding and swelling in her brain, according to the complaint.

Saavedra was taken to the hospital after being extracted from the car, and told paramedics he had used drugs and alcohol prior to driving. After being released from the hospital, Saavedra was taken to the Dakota County Jail.

Saavedra later confirmed to authorities that he was driving the white Lexus when it crashed, and that he bought alcohol for a party in the Best Western hotel room, the complaint said.

