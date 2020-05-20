One dead after fight, shooting in Mpls.

Police say a suspect ran from the scene before they arrived.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after a fight led to a shooting early Wednesday morning in Minneapolis.

Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Girard Ave. N just after 12:24 am.

Crews found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived on scene. Officers gave emergency medical care until they were relived by paramedics, but the man was in grave condition when he was loaded into an ambulance.

Police say the man was dead when he arrived at North Memorial Medical Center. His name has not been released at this time.

According to a press release, officials believe two men, the suspect and the victim, were in a fight that led to a shot being fired. The victim was struck by that shot, and the suspect fled before police arrived.