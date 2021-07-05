Man dies from wounds following Minneapolis shooting

Police say they found the victim on the 1600 block of West Broadway Avenue Thursday night, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting on the north side of Minneapolis Thursday evening is now being investigated as a homicide, after the victim died of his wounds in the hospital hours later.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says squads were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Broadway Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. When they arrived officers soon located the victim, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to North Memorial Hospital in critical condition while investigators processed the scene. Police learned Friday morning that the man had died of his injuries.

At this point investigators want to hear from anyone with information on the fatal shooting or who is responsible. They encourage tipsters to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or email information to www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.

