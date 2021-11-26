Juvenile in custody after fatal shooting in Brooklyn Park

Police said the victim was shot in the head. First responders tried to save the victim but their efforts were unsuccessful.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One person is dead and a juvenile in custody after a deadly shooting in Brooklyn Park Thursday night.

Police said in a press release that they were sent to a home in the 8000 block of Florida Avenue North just before 10:30 Thursday night on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived officers found a person with a single gunshot wound to the head. Police said they tried to save the victim but their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

The gun and person who investigators believe fired it were found at the scene. That suspect was arrested and booked at a juvenile detention facility, according to police.