One man dead after shooting in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood

Police are investigating after a report of a person lying in the street came in to officials just after midnight on Tuesday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Dayton's Bluff early Tuesday morning.

In a press release, police said they were sent to the 200 block of Bates Avenue just after midnight for a report of a body lying in the street.

When officers arrived at the location, just a few blocks from Indian Mounds Regional Park, they said they found a man believed to be in his 30s with a gunshot wound.

Officers said they tried to help the man, and called for St. Paul Fire Medics. When the medics arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

His name has not been released. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office plans to conduct an autopsy to identify the man and determine his exact cause of death in the coming days.

No arrests have been made, and police said homicide and forensics units are looking for possible witnesses and evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul Police at 651-266-5650.

This is the 14th homicide in St. Paul for 2022.

