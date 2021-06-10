Fatal shooting investigated in West St. Paul

Police say they responded to reports of gun shots at Thompson Co. Park, and found a man with a gunshot wound that would prove to be fatal.

WEST ST PAUL, Minn. — Homicide investigators are looking for suspects after a man was fatally shot in West St. Paul Wednesday evening.

West St. Paul police posted on the department's FB page that squads were dispatched to Thompson County Park at 360 Butler Ave. East just before 9 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders rushed him to Regions Hospital where the man was pronounced dead.

Investigators from West St. Paul are working the case, with help from South St. Paul police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). Police Chief Brian Sturgeon says no suspects are currently in custody, but it appears to be a targeted shooting and police maintain there is no immediate danger to the public.