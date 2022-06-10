Shooting at Plymouth gas station leaves one man dead

Just before 8:30 p.m. officers were called to a gas station on 36th Avenue North for a report of a shooting.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — A man is dead, according to Plymouth police, after a shooting at a gas station Thursday night.

Police said they responded to the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North in Plymouth just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at the gas station, they found a man with a gunshot wound, according to a press release.

First responders gave the injured man first aid and he was taken to a local hospital.

The man later died in the hospital, according to police.

His name, age or any other identifying information has not been released by officials at this time.

Plymouth police and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are investigating, but officers have not released if they have any suspects or have made any arrests.

Anyone who was in the area or might have information about this shooting is asked to call the Plymouth Police Department tip line at 763-509-5177.

