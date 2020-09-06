Father, 5-year-old daughter shot at White Bear Lake Boat Launch

The 24-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The young girl is in serious but stable condition.

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn — A father and his 5-year-old daughter were shot at Ramsey Beach in White Bear Lake Monday afternoon.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office Deputies received a shots fired call around 4:13 p.m., and while they were on their way, a man called reporting he and his daughter had been shot and that they were driving to the hospital.

Deputies said the shooting occurred near the boat launch parking area of the county park.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 651-266-7320. Information can be left anonymously.