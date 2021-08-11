Father of alleged shooter charged in 12-year-old's death

Letterance Demont Grady is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest in the fatal shooting of London Bean.

MINNEAPOLIS — The father of the man charged with murder in the Sept. 8 fatal shooting of 12-year-old London Bean in Minneapolis is also being prosecuted in Bean's death.

Letterance Demont Grady, 40, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest. His son, Jeremiah Marquise Grady, was arrested last week on charges of second-degree murder in Bean's death, as well as the attempted murder of another child.

Police say the shooting happened after an argument between Bean and Jeremiah Grady's younger brother.

According to the criminal complaint, video surveillance in the area showed Jeremiah Grady and a man matching Letterance Grady's description running toward a parking lot by their home before the shooting. The complaint says video also showed Letterance Grady driving his son to-and-from the location where the fatal shooting took place.

The complaint says Jeremiah Grady and his brother told police in recorded interviews that their father "encouraged them to retaliate" against Bean's family by shooting after he was told of an ongoing feud and bullying. According to the complaint, Letterance Grady denies telling his son to shoot.

Letterance Grady also initially denied driving his son to the shooting scene, but prosecutors say when he was taken into custody on Nov. 4, he admitted taking Jeremiah to the house where the argument was unfolding and parked in a nearby parking lot as his son ran from the car to the front of the house.

According to the complaint, Letterance Grady said he heard shots, then drove his son away when he came back to the car.