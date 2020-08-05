Father, son charged with murder in death of Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County

Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were both arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Gregory McMichael and his son Travis, charging them with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery's death was videoed by a neighbor and released to the public by an attorney Tuesday. His parents then called for justice over what was in the video, although they said they didn't watch it with their own eyes.

The video sparked a nationwide call for action across social media and in the Southeast Georgia community.

Arbery was killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood Feb. 23. A police report says Greg McMichael, age 64, believed Arbery burglarized a home under construction on Feb. 23.

He asked his son Travis McMichael, age 34, to follow Arbery. During a confrontation caught on video, Arbery was shot three times by Travis McMichael.

The McMichaels had remained free in the months following the Feb. 23 shooting, but calls for their arrests grew to a crescendo after the video of the shooting surfaced.

The McMichaels were taken into custody and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail, according to the GBI.

The GBI said District Attorney Tom Durden formally requested the agency to investigate Arbery's death Tuesday. The Kingsland Office began its investigation Wednesday.

The agency said they plan to release more information during a press conference in Brunswick, Georgia at 9 a.m.

The GBI is also investigating allegations of threats against the Glynn County Police Department and individuals involved in the active investigation, the agency said. That was at the request of GCPD on April 29.

GCPD requested GBI investigate the public release of the video of Arbery's death May 5, according to a GBI release.

We reached out to the McMichaels attorney for comment earlier Thursday before the arrest was made, and he did not wish to offer comment.