Father speaks after West St. Paul man sentenced to more than 30 years for killing daughter in front of grandson

Lauren Koffi-n'guessan's father is now giving advice to families of domestic violence survivors. "Make sure you're there; make sure they have somewhere to go."

WEST ST PAUL, Minn. — Bradley Slater shares a photo showing his 2-year-old grandson, "He doesn't remember much," he said.



More than a year after his mother, 22-year-old Lauren Koffi-n'guessan, was found shot and killed in the parking lot of a West St. Paul apartment complex, Slater calls her "a hero."



"She saved her son," he said. "She saw it was a dangerous situation."



Back in September of 2020, West St. Paul police responded to reports of a man — identified as 22-year-old Steven Buford — acting erratically and arguing with a woman identified as Lauren. Police later heard a gunshot, followed by a scream and found Buford in the backseat of another car after accosting the driver and her two children at gunpoint in an attempted carjacking.



He was arrested and taken into custody and Lauren was pronounced dead on scene.

Slater says the two were in a relationship.



"She was trying to help Mr. Bufford," he said. "She saw things in him others didn't see and ultimately it cost her her life."



Buford later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery, and Friday, the Dakota County Attorney's Office says Buford was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in connection to the shooting.



"Mr. Buford wasn't very remorseful, which was very disappointing," said Slater. "We were hoping he would be, but he declined to say anything, which is his right."

"What do you want your grandson to know about his mother," asked KARE 11 reporter Charmaine Nero.

"What a great person she was. People around her loved her very much," said Slater.



In the end, Slater says he is taking care of his grandson, while giving advice to other families and victims of domestic violence.



"Don't walk away from people," he said. "Make sure you're there, make sure they have someone to lean on; somewhere to go."

If you or suspect someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can visit these resources:

In Minnesota, call Women's Advocates Crisis Line: 651.227.8284

In Minnesota, call Cornerstone’s Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Always call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

