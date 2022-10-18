FBI asks for public's help identifying 'Umbrella Man'

The person of interest became known as the "Umbrella Man" on social media during the Minneapolis riots in 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation - Minneapolis Division is seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of vandalism two years ago.

The man was seen breaking windows at the AutoZone Auto Parts store on Lake St. in Minneapolis and vandalizing the Minneapolis Police Department 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, according to the FBI.

The FBI said the man was seen carrying an open umbrella and wearing a black baseball hat with a yellow logo with the letters L, M, Co and a black shirt with a picture on the front of it.

