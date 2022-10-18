x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

FBI asks for public's help identifying 'Umbrella Man'

The person of interest became known as the "Umbrella Man" on social media during the Minneapolis riots in 2020.
Credit: FBI

MINNEAPOLIS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation - Minneapolis Division is seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of vandalism two years ago. 

The man was seen breaking windows at the AutoZone Auto Parts store on Lake St. in Minneapolis and vandalizing the Minneapolis Police Department 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, according to the FBI.

The FBI said the man was seen carrying an open umbrella and wearing a black baseball hat with a yellow logo with the letters L, M, Co and a black shirt with a picture on the front of it. 

He became known as the "Umbrella Man" on social media during the Minneapolis riots in 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

Credit: FBI
Credit: FBI

MORE NEWS: MSP gears up for annual MEA break's big travel push

MORE NEWS: 23-year-old security guard shot, killed on duty at Uptown restaurant

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

KARE 11 Investigates: Whistleblower warned of dangerous jail medical staffing shortage

Before You Leave, Check This Out