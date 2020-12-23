FBI: White supremacists plotted attack on US power grid

Documents unsealed in Wisconsin say one Ohio teenager wanted the group to be “operational” on a faster timeline if President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid.

MILWAUKEE — The FBI alleges in an affidavit that white supremacists schemed to attack power stations in the southeastern U.S. and one Ohio teenager wanted the group to be “operational” on a faster timeline if President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid.

The FBI makes those allegations in an affidavit that was filed in March in Wisconsin federal court and mistakenly unsealed last week before it was resealed. It outlines an FBI investigation into several alleged white supremacists.