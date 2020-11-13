Felony charges dropped in crash that killed couple on motorcycle

GAYLORD, Minn. — A man charged in a highway crash that killed a couple on a motorcycle in Sibley County has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, while felony counts have been dropped.
The county attorney cited the coronavirus pandemic as one factor in a decision against pursuing a trial on charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide against Curtis Petzel of Arlington.
Petzel was pulling a farm trailer that broke free from a tractor hitch on Highway 19 near Belle Plaine in June of 2019. The trailer struck and killed 60-year-old Marvin Fandrich of Aberdeen, SD and his 61-year-old wife, Kathy, who were on vacation and riding towards Treasure Island Casino with a group of friends.
A records check shows the fatal incident occurred just two years after Petzel was convicted of careless driving in an incident where another motorcycle was killed. Authorities say he rear-ended a vehicle with his pickup and pushed it into the path of an oncoming motorcycle rider who was killed.