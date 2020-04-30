Feud leads to St. Paul homicide, charges

Bobby LeRoy Woody, age 43, is being held in the Ramsey County jail on two counts of second degree murder in connection with the April 25 incident.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man from Glencoe is charged with homicide after a fatal shooting police say was sparked by a feud between two men over one of their ex-girlfriends.

A criminal complaint filed against Woody says squads were dispatched just before 10 p.m. to the intersection of Minnehaha Avenue Cypress Street on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a yellow Volkswagen Beetle with the rear window shot out and the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Anthony Boelter of Saint Paul, slumped over in his seat. He had no pulse, wasn't breathing and was declared dead on the scene.

Investigators spoke to two people who were in the car with Boelter at the time of the shooting. They said the victim had been in a long-standing feud with people who lived in a nearby home with his ex-girlfriend. They said Boelter made a point of driving by the home on a regular basis.

The witnesses reportedly told police that on that night they were followed by a dark SUV, and Boelter drove the Volkswagen down an alley trying to lose the pursuing vehicle. A person in the SUV opened fire as they pulled out onto cypress street, and Boelter was struck.

Officers recovered a bullet from the headrest of the Volkswagen and five spent .45 caliber shell casings on Cypress Street. During the investigation they learned that Bobby Woody was reportedly upset, and found it disrespectful that Boelter repeatedly drove by his ex-girlfriend's home.

A witness told police that Woody was at the ex-girlfriend's home that night, had been drinking, and was seen carrying a large handgun in his pocket. Surveillance video recovered by investigators show allegedly shows Woody inside the dark SUV when Boelter drove by the home, then taking off in pursuit.

Police then located a witness who told them he saw the dark SUV Woody was in pursuing the Volkswagen and someone inside the truck firing shots into the rear window.

On April 28 officers arrested Woody at his home in Glencoe. While serving a search warrant officers found a .45 caliber Springfield handgun.

If convicted Bobby Woody could be sentenced to 40 years in prison.