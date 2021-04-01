Five charged with felony riot during New Year's Eve protest

Jordan Abhold, Nelson Mendez, Thomas Moseley, Marc Holley and Laura Galaviz were all charged with second-degree riot-armed with a dangerous weapon.

MINNEAPOLIS — Five people were charged with felony riots during a New Years Eve protest in downtown Minneapolis.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Jordan Abhold, 26, and Nelson Mendez, 31, both of Minneapolis; Thomas Moseley, 29, of Blaine; Marc Holley, 32, of St. Louis Park and Laura Galaviz, 29, of St. Cloud were charged Monday with second-degree riot-armed with a dangerous weapon.

The arrests occurred one night after a man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with Minneapolis police.

According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police noticed social media posts telling people to gather at 11 p.m. that night at Park Avenue and Fourth Street in downtown Minneapolis. The posts said to wear black and "mask up," according to the complaint. The posts also made threats of property damage, including "BURN THE PRECINCTS & THE PRISONS!"

The complaint says about 75 people gathered at Commons Park chanting and marching on the sidewalks and roads, disrupting traffic and the light rail trains. The march continued to the Hennepin County Juvenile Justice Center and the Juvenile Detention Center on Park Avenue, according to the complaint.

Police also saw members of the group shooting fireworks toward motorists and spray-painting graffiti on buildings, including the detention center and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, less than 45 minutes after the group arrived at the park, officers were ordered to move in and detain as many of the people as possible. While many scattered, the complaint says officers arrested about 35 of them.

During the arrests, the complaint say officers recovered knives, mace, improvised spike balls, fireworks, gas masks, a taser, body armor and helmets. Five of the people arrested were charged with the felony riot charge.

According to the complaint, Abhold was carrying a loaded .38 special revolver, which he had a permit to carry, two speed loaders with ammunition and a device that appeared to be scanning police radio communication. Moseley was carrying a knife, the complaint says, and had already been charged in an earlier incident with felony damage to property at the Minneapolis Fifth Precinct police station and possession of a dangerous weapon in a courthouse. According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, prosecutors are seeking bail of $100,000 for each of them.

Holley was carrying a knife, a gas mask, zip ties, body armor and a two-way radio, the complaint says, while Galaviz was carrying two knives. Mendez had fireworks, a green laser, a taser and a gas mask. Prosecutors are seeking bail of $20,000 for each.