Fleeing suspect hits Woodbury officer with vehicle

WOODBURY, Minn — A fleeing suspect struck a police officer with their vehicle early Thursday morning near a Woodbury hotel.

According to the Woodbury Police Department, the officer was hit near the Extended Stay America hotel on Hudson Road just after 1:30 a.m.

The incident occurred after officials say they woke a man slumped over in the driver's seat, who they believe to be impaired. Police say the man gave the officers a fake name before backing up his vehicle and driving off. Dashcam video captured the truck striking the officer while the suspect was backing up. The vehicle them drives off, appearing to hit a squad car in the process.

The man was taken into custody later Thursday morning after fleeing the police a second time following a traffic stop around 10 a.m. According to police, the man went into St. Paul and Minneapolis before being arrested.

Officials say the man is facing charges, including second-degree assault and fleeing a police officer. According to police, the injured officer didn't require treatment in a hospital.

