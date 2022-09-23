Prep football game stopped, stadium evacuated after multiple shots fired nearby

During a livestream on Richfield High School's YouTube page, at least two shots can be heard during the Spartans' game with Bloomington Kennedy.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RICHFIELD, Minn. — A prep high school football game in Richfield was stopped and the stadium was evacuated after multiple shots were fired nearby.

During a livestream on Richfield High School's YouTube page, at least two shots can be heard in the fourth quarter of the Spartans' game with Bloomington Kennedy, prompting players and fans to run off the field. Fans were then instructed to evacuate the stadium.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

MORE NEWS: Man charged in Arden Hills carjacking

Watch more local news: