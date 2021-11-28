Forest Lake PD: BCA investigating after officers fire shots following pursuit

Police Captain Greg Weiss held a press conference citing the Minnesota BCA was investigating the incident as an officer-involved shooting.

FOREST LAKE, Minnesota — The Forest Lake Police Department says a 47-year-old man is hospitalized after officers fired shots near the 7000 block of North Shore Trail just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say officers initially responded to a residence after calls the armed suspect - who had a protection order against him - was threatening a victim at the victim's home, before fleeing officers who attempted a traffic stop.

Officers say they received threats after pursuing the suspect to an area near the 7000 block of North Shore Trail, when "shots were fired."

Forest Lake Police Captain Greg Weiss held a 5 p.m. press conference citing the Minnesota BCA was investigating the incident as an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect has since been taken by helicopter to the hospital.