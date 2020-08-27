Forest Lake teacher charged with sexual assault of students

"This abuse and breach of trust erodes the very foundation of our education system and will never be tolerated,” County Attorney Pete Orput said.

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — A Forest Lake teacher has been charged with the sexual assault of two former students.

James Edward Carter, 56, has been charged with two of counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement investigated reports of sexual abuse of two students, who both reported that their former middle school teacher "had sexually assaulted them on several occasions at his home."

Carter would employ students to do work at his home, the complaint states.

"The defendant wholly abused his position of authority as a teacher and trusted adult to these young boys," County Attorney Pete Orput said. "This abuse and breach of trust erodes the very foundation of our education system and will never be tolerated.”

