Former 3M executive reaches plea deal in peeping case

HUDSON, Wis. — After surveillance video captured then-3M executive Robert Cesena peering into the back window of a house in March, prosecutors charged Cesena with felony stalking.

Four women including a teenage girl were living inside.

But rather than taking the case to trial, the St. Croix County district attorney offered a plea deal that will likely leave Cesena with a clean criminal record.

"This DJOC agreement is the best outcome to ensure supervision and ensure the safety of the victim and the community, so this is in the public interest, your honor," prosecutor Holly Rockow said.

The stalking charge was dropped, and instead, less serious misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct charges were added.

Cesena pleaded "no contest," meaning he admits there is enough evidence to convict him, but a conviction won't go on his record unless he re-offends in the next three years.

If he stays out of trouble, the DA will dismiss the charges.

A mother and 16-year-old daughter live in that home and said despite this not being a "serious" crime in the eyes of the law, it's had a very serious impact on them.

"I'm a lot more jumpy. Like if the school bell goes off, I usually jump at it," the 16-year-old said.

For two weeks after finding Cesena's footprints in the snow, they lived in fear not knowing who might have been watching them.

"You look under your car, around your car, at the corner, side of your house before you go in — we carry mace," the mother said.

They're also upset the court process didn't reveal Cesena's motivation.

Cesena is technically not on probation; he'll be monitored by the St. Croix County District Attorney's Office.

