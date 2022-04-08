Former Alexandria police chief arrested, charged with financial crimes

Richard Wyffels, 57, was arrested Friday at his Alexandria home, authorities say.

ALEXANDRIA, Minn — Agents for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have arrested the former Alexandria Police Chief after a year-long investigation into alleged financial crimes, according to a news release.

Prosecutors charged Wyffels with felony theft by swindle. He is expected to appear in Douglas County District Court "in the coming days," according to the release.

Authorities say the BCA investigation into Wyffels began at the request of the City of Alexandria.

Prosecutors say Wyffels misused a city issued credit card and was involved in the theft of public funds during his tenure as police chief.