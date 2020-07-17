Former Anoka teacher charged with sexually abusing students

A criminal complaint details the allegations against 46-year-old Jefferson Jerome Fietek, who is accused of molesting at least four juveniles.

ANOKA, Minn. — A former Anoka middle school theater teacher is charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct after police say he abused at least four of his former school students.

A criminal complaint filed in Anoka County District Court details the allegations against 46-year-old Jefferson Jerome Fietek, who is currently being held in Malden, Massachusetts and awaiting extradition after being arrested on a warrant issued in Minnesota.

Anoka County Sheriff's investigators say they first found out about Fietek's alleged conduct after receiving a report in late June about a sexual assault that had occurred around a decade ago involving a then-student at the Anoka Middle School for the Arts. The criminal complaint issued against Fietek says the abuse of the boy, who was then 14-years old, started when the defendant invited his victim to sleep over to work on a project. The victim told investigators there were numerous instances of sexual abuse, including some that took place at a summer theater camp.

While looking into the first case, Anoka County investigators received a second report of Fietek sexually abusing a juvenile in 2019. The complaints states the alleged criminal sexual conduct took place when the victim, who Fietek met when the boy auditioned for a middle school play, was just 15-years old. The alleged victim told investigators that even after Fietek moved to Massachusetts he kept asking him to send nude pictures.

Investigators went public with the initial allegations against Fietek, and learned of two more reported victims, both of whom were former students at the school for the arts. According to the complaint, one alleged victim told detectives Fietek abused him regularly over a three-year period, while the other says the abuse began when he was 15 or 16, and continued for about two years.