Former Brooklyn Center youth basketball coach charged in third criminal sexual conduct case

According to the criminal complaint, the victim says Aaron Hjermstad, who was his youth basketball coach at the time, had abused him in two separate incidents.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Aaron Hjermstad, a former youth basketball coach who has two active criminal sexual conduct cases where the victims were children he previously coached, has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct in another separate incident.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim says Hjermstad, who was his youth basketball coach at the time, had abused him in two separate incidents.

The complaint says law enforcement initially interviewed the victim on May 6, 2015. Following the report, the victim was taken to CornerHouse where he was interviewed by a forensic interviewer, where the victim described the incidents in which he was abused by Hjermstad.

The first incident, according to the complaint, came after attending a Minensota Timberwolves basketball game when the victim spent the night at Hjermstad's house in Brooklyn Center. Investigators have determined the incident was in November or December of 2014.

The victim reported a second incident that occurred on March 27, 2015 when he and fellow teammates spent the night at Hjermstad's house. The victim said he was to spend the night in Hjermstad's bedroom, where the victim stated he stayed awake all night out of fear. According to the complaint, the victim reported that he saw Hjermstad look up his shorts.

One of the victim's teammates was interviewed and said the victim had told him that Hjermstad made the victim touch Hjermstad inappropriately.