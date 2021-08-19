Former community problem-solver charged in beating of homeless man

Brandon David Miller was working for We Push For Peace, a group that contracts with Cub Foods to de-escalate upset customers and defuse problems.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A former community problem-solver is now charged with assault, after a bystander video posted to social media allegedly showing him beating a homeless man.

Ramsey County prosecutors have charged 25-year-old Brandon David Miller with felony fifth-degree assault for the incident, which occurred Aug. 13 outside the Cub Foods store at 1177 Clarence Street in St. Paul.

A criminal complaint details the allegations against Miller, who was working for a community group called We Push For Peace at the time of the alleged assault. We Push for Peace contracts with Cub to provide problem solvers that de-escalate upset customers and defuse problems.

The complaint says squads were dispatched to Cub Aug. 13, the morning after the reported assault. There officers met with the alleged victim, and noted he had swelling and bruising to his face and head, scratches on his neck and bruising on his arms, chest and back.

Investigators say the man, identified in the complaint only as DSV, told them he was experiencing homelessness and was approached outside the store by a man he believed was working security. DSV said the two men argued, and then he was threatened, shoved up against the store wall, beaten and thrown to the ground. The alleged victim told police he lost his phone and sandals and had his shirt ripped during the alleged attack.

Police say DSV was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

An investigator contacted the head of We Push For Peace, who identified the suspect as Brandon Miller. The alleged victim's phone was returned.

Miller was interviewed by phone and told police that DSV was yelling and screaming at customers, and that he "approached him nicely and asked him to leave." Miller said DSV pretended to have a gun, swung at him and spit on him.

Miller admitted he punched DSV in order to escape and tried to kick him. “I did let my emotions get a little of the best of me, but at the same time I am not going to let no one come in my space and harm me when I am already there, respectful to you, and being nice," transcript show Miller saying. "I don’t care if you’re homeless, or any of that, at that moment my life was on the line. He acted like he had a gun, he acted like he had a weapon and on top of him putting his hands on me.”

The defendant sent photos of a bruise on one arm and scratches on another.

But prosecutors allege a surveillance video from Cub Foods and a bystander video posted on social media tell a very different story. The complaint says the videos show Miller, who is significantly larger than the alleged victim, repeatedly punching the smaller man and throwing him to the ground multiple times after their encounter.

A search of Brandon David Miller's criminal record shows past convictions for assault, threats of violence and simple robbery.

We Push For Peace founder Trahern Pollard told KARE 11 last week that Miller had only worked for his organization for three weeks, and that he was immediately terminated following the incident.