Former Eden Prairie wrestling coach charged with sexual assault

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Eden Prairie wrestling coach was charged with sexually assaulting a young girl, who was wrestling on the team at the time of the incident.

According to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Mustafa Shabazz, 43, was charged by summons on Tuesday with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police from Shakopee and Eden Prairie began investigating Shabazz in February after allegations of inappropriate conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, The victim, who was nine years old when Shabazz began coaching her in early 2018 in Eden Prairie, said the defendant had inappropriately touched her while she was on the team.

Several months later, the victim told a friend and then her parents that Shabazz had inappropriately touch her, and then claimed it to be accidental, according to the complaint. The victim said it continued for months while she was on the team.

According to the complaint, Shabazz resigned in the summer of 2019 after being confronted by an administrator of the wrestling team about a separate alleged incident involving a different wrestler.

Investigators also say in the complaint, that in 2013 Shabazz was dismissed from a previous job working with children for having inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl.