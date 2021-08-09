Former Lakeville South softball coach sentenced in theft from youth sports Booster Club

According to Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena, Eric Carlyle Heflin, 66, was sentenced to 60 days of Electronic Home Monitoring and two years of probation.

A former Lakeville South High School softball coach was sentenced for his in connection to a theft of more than $20,000 from a Lakeville youth sports Booster Club.

According to Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena, Eric Carlyle Heflin, 66, of Rosemount was sentenced to 60 days of Electronic Home Monitoring and two years of probation.

Heflin was charged with three counts of theft by swindle from December 2018 through July 2020. During this time, Heflin was the school's varsity softball coach. Heflin pled guilty in June to one count of theft by swindle and ordered to pay $23,508.84 in restitution. The other two counts were dismissed.

"Mr. Heflin’s theft of monies intended to support youth athletics was a betrayal of trust," said Keena in a release. "The victims in this case include not just the Booster Club, but also the youth participants and all those who donated money and volunteer hours to this organization.”

The criminal complaint says Lakeville police received a report in September 2020 about a possible misappropriation of funds by Heflin, who had been the Lakeville South softball coach since October 2018.

As the coach, Heflin was in charge of purchasing equipment for the team. According to the complaint, in an invoice submitted to the Booster Club, Heflin requested $2,365 in reimbursement for a project involving the school's softball field. In the invoice, Heflin said the work was done by ABC Concrete and Laser Grading, which was located in Farmington, but upon further investigation, it was found that this company didn't exist.

According to the criminal complaint, Heflin allegedly made multiple requests for funds that exceeded the actual cost of the service, and invoices for orders that had never been completed.