Former Minneapolis police officer sentenced in drug case

Ty Jindra, 29, was found guilty in November of stealing Tramadol, methamphetamine and oxycodone.

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Minneapolis police officer convicted of stealing drugs from people during dubious traffic stops was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in prison.

In two cases he filed false reports and in one case he failed to mention that he had discovered pills, prosecutors said.

Jindra was also convicted of two civil rights violations, once for stopping a driver at a service station for a tag violation and once for pulling over three juveniles in a vehicle that slowly rolled through a stop sign.