Former solar company owner charged with theft by swindle

Prosecutors say Michael Harvey, former owner and CEO of Able Energy, defrauded at least 53 clients out of more than $1 million.

MINNEAPOLIS — The former owner and CEO of a solar energy and thermal installation company is charged with theft by swindle, accused of cheating dozens of Minnesota clients out of more than $1 million.

Prosecutors with the Hennepin County Attorney's office announced the charge against 41-year-old Michael Harvey Monday, detailing the allegations that took place between January 1, 2017 and July 31, 2018.

A criminal complaint says Harvey owned and operated Able Energy out of River Falls, Wisconsin, a company that installed solar panels for residential customers. Prosecutors allege that the defendant encouraged his sales reps to promise customers that their jobs would be prioritized and done faster if they paid more money up front, cash that reportedly was used to prop up his failing business with no intention of actually doing the work. .

The complaint also says Able Energy attracted and signed up customers by promising they could take advantage of incentives and program rebates offered by electric utilities or local governments. Prosecutors say Harvey promised customers their projects would be done within program deadlines, even though he knew the work could not be completed on time or at all.

Eventually, investigators say, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry revoked Able Energy's contractor license and Harvey's master electrician's license on March 5. Despite this, prosecutors say Harvey continued to collect thousands of dollars in contract payments. They allege the funds were used to fend off creditors, and for his own personal expenses.

By the end of June 2018, all of Able Energy’s known business accounts were empty, overdrawn or closed, the complaint says.

All told, prosecutors say Harvey swindled at least 53 customers in 10 different counties out of more than $1 million.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota partnering with YMCA of the North for COVID vaccine clinics