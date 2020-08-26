Former St. Catherine University student pleads guilty to attempting to provide information to terrorists

According to charging documents, prosecutors believe Tnuza Jamal Hassan attempted to provide information to al-Qa'ida.

MINNEAPOLIS — A former St. Catherine University student who was charged with attempting to provide information to a terrorist group in 2018, changed her plea to guilty Wednesday.

According to charging documents, prosecutors believe Tnuza Jamal Hassan attempted to provide information to al-Qa'ida, and was engaging in terroristic activity in 2017. She has now pleaded guilty to this charge.

Hassan was also charged with attempting to destroy the St. Mary Hall building at St. Catherine University by starting a fire, and providing false statements to federal agents.