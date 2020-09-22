Former St. Thomas student pleads guilty to 2019 bomb threat hoax

Persaud admitted that on the dates he called in bomb threats he had not completed homework and was not ready for class.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A former St. Thomas student pled guilty to a hoax bomb threat in 2019 against the University of St. Thomas.

Ray Ghansham Persaud, 21, entered his guilty plea Tuesday morning in the U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Persaud called in to the university and made fake bomb threats on three separate occasions, according to his guilty plea and court documents.

Documents say the calls were made on April 17, 2019, Aug. 20, 2019 and Sept. 17, 2019.

Persaud pled guilty to the call made on Sept. 17 and at the time of sentencing, the U.S. Attorney's Office will ask for the charges from April 17, 2019 and Aug. 20, 2019 to be dismissed, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the bomb threats significantly disrupted the campus by causing evacuation of buildings, rerouting traffic and a response from the university's public safety personnel.