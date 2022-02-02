Former youth basketball coach sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting players

Aaron Hjermstad, 43, of Brooklyn Center, had been found guilty for sexually abusing four children he had coached.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Wednesday that a former youth basketball coach was sentenced to 12 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct charges he faced from four separate cases.

Aaron Hjermstad, 43, of Brooklyn Center, had been found guilty for sexually abusing four children he had coached.

According to a news release, the following sentences were imposed, all of which will be served concurrently:

First-degree criminal sexual conduct – 144 months.

Fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct – 365 days.

Second-degree criminal sexual conduct – 91 months.

Second-degree criminal sexual conduct – 36 months.

In addition to prison time, Hjermstad must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, and will be on conditional release after he's served his time in prison.

Watch more local news: