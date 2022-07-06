x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Four injured in St. Cloud shooting

Police say the four people are being treated at a hospital, but didn't provide any information about their condition.
Credit: KARE

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Police are investigating after four people were shot after an argument led to an "exchange of gunfire" Wednesday night in St. Cloud.

Officials say the shooting occurred just after 5:45 p.m. in an alley near 6th Avenue and 11th Street South. Police say the four people are being treated at a hospital, but didn't provide any information about their condition.

Authorities haven't said if any arrests have been made, but said in a tweet, "the scene is secure with no ongoing threat to the public."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

MORE NEWS: Lakeville man claims his sneeze caused him to fatally hit teen biker

MORE NEWS: Police: One teen fatally shoots another in Duluth

MORE NEWS: One teen killed, another injured in Minneapolis shooting

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Officials say Highland Park shooter had concerning posts online, but no one reported them