Four injured in St. Cloud shooting

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Police are investigating after four people were shot after an argument led to an "exchange of gunfire" Wednesday night in St. Cloud.

Officials say the shooting occurred just after 5:45 p.m. in an alley near 6th Avenue and 11th Street South. Police say the four people are being treated at a hospital, but didn't provide any information about their condition.

Authorities haven't said if any arrests have been made, but said in a tweet, "the scene is secure with no ongoing threat to the public."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

