Four juveniles arrested after police chase in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Plymouth police said four juveniles were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning following a report of a stolen SUV, and an ensuing police chase.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Plymouth and Medina officers responded to the area of Brockton Lane and Medina Road in Plymouth for a stolen vehicle that was being tracked by the SUV's manufacturer.

Officers put out stop sticks and the vehicle eventually came to a stop in the median of Highway 55 and Boone Ave. in Golden Valley, just outside the KARE 11 studios.

Four juveniles ran from the SUV, however, officers were able to eventually catch and arrest them.

