Four men indicted in arson at MPD's Third Precinct building

Two of the men indicted are from St. Paul, the others are from Brainerd and Staples.

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Attorney's Office has announced federal indictments against four men in the arson at the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct building during a night of unrest on May 28.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald identified the men indicted as:

Dylan Shakespeare Robinson, 22, of Brainerd

Davon De-Andre Turner, 24, of St. Paul

Bryce Michael Williams, 26, of Staples

Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, of St. Paul

Each man faces one count of conspiracy to commit arson. Robinson and Wolfe were previously charged in federal court with aiding and abetting arson.

The fire heavily damaged the Third Precinct, as crowds grew and unrest escalated in Minneapolis in the days following the police shooting of George Floyd.

In a news release, prosecutors allege the four men breached a fence and entered the Third Precinct building on the night of May 28 as crowds shouted "burn it down" outside.

The indictment alleges that Robinson lit an unidentified incendiary device that an unidentified person then threw at the building. Williams and Turner are accused of lighting a Molotov cocktail and bringing it into the building to start a fire; and the indictment alleges that Wolfe pushed a barrel into a fire to accelerate the flames.