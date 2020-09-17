Four injured in shooting at senior apartment in Mayville, Wisconsin

MAYVILLE, Wis. — Four people were transported by air to local trauma centers following a shooting Wednesday night in Mayville, Wisconsin.
According to WTMJ-TV, an NBC affiliate out of Milwaukee, the shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at Spring Glen Apartments, an affordable senior living facility.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that the area has been secured and that there is no current threat to the public.
No information about the victims' conditions have been released.