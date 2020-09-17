Four injured in shooting at senior apartment in Mayville, Wisconsin

According to WTMJ-TV, an NBC affiliate out of Milwaukee, the shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at Spring Glen Apartments, an affordable senior living facility.

MAYVILLE, Wis. — Four people were transported by air to local trauma centers following a shooting Wednesday night in Mayville, Wisconsin.

According to WTMJ-TV, an NBC affiliate out of Milwaukee, the shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at Spring Glen Apartments, an affordable senior living facility.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that the area has been secured and that there is no current threat to the public.

No information about the victims' conditions have been released.

Mayville Shooting Incident At 7:24pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a 911... Posted by Dodge County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 16, 2020