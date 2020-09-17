x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Crime

Four injured in shooting at senior apartment in Mayville, Wisconsin

According to WTMJ-TV, an NBC affiliate out of Milwaukee, the shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at Spring Glen Apartments, an affordable senior living facility.
Credit: WTMJ-TV

MAYVILLE, Wis. — Four people were transported by air to local trauma centers following a shooting Wednesday night in Mayville, Wisconsin.

According to WTMJ-TV, an NBC affiliate out of Milwaukee, the shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at Spring Glen Apartments, an affordable senior living facility.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that the area has been secured and that there is no current threat to the public.

No information about the victims' conditions have been released.

Mayville Shooting Incident At 7:24pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a 911...

Posted by Dodge County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

OTHER NEWS: Family and friends remember 17-year-old killed in north Minneapolis

OTHER NEWS: Southdale Hospital shooting comes at time of high stress for health care workers

OTHER NEWS: At least 1 dead, hundreds rescued after Hurricane Sally