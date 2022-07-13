Four shot outside north Minneapolis gas station

Police say the shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after four people were shot Wednesday night outside a gas station in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police say the shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North. Officials say all four are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, officers were called to the area just before 7:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officials arrived, they located "evidence of gunfire," a rifle and blood outside the Full Stop Gas & Food. MPD says one of the victims, a man believed to be in his 20s, called police and was later transported to Hennepin Healthcare. Authorities say the other three victims, two men in their 20s and a woman in her 50s, arrived at North Memorial later Wednesday night.

Police say no arrests have been made. Anyone who has any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477, or submit an anonymous tip at the CrimeStoppers website.

