Four shot outside north Minneapolis liquor store

Officials say two men and two women suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries."

MINNEAPOLIS — Four people were transported to hospitals with "potentially life-threatening" injuries after a shooting Friday night outside a north Minneapolis liquor store.

Minneapolis Police say they believe the shooting happened after a fight broke out inside Merwin Liquors Minneapolis on West Broadway. The fight continued into the parking lot, where two men and two women were shot.

Officers were called to the scene just after 7 p.m. and rendered medical aid before the four people were transported by ambulance.

Police say no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

