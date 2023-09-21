Search warrants filed in Fridley homicide

Anoka County sheriff's officials say 55-year-old Gara Lee Ladwig was discovered unresponsive in her home on May 30. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Search warrants filed in Anoka County shed light on the case of a Fridley woman whose death has been ruled a homicide.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Gara Lee Ladwig was discovered unresponsive and not breathing inside her home on the 6200 block of Ben More Dr. NE in Fridley on May 30. First responders attempted lifesaving measures but Ladwig was declared dead on the scene.

Court documents say Fridley police officers who responded noted "multiple bruises on various parts of her body and significant injuries consistent with blunt force trauma to her face."

Investigators at the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office later ruled her death a homicide.

A release from the sheriff's office Thursday says a "person of interest" has been identified in the case, and court documents indicate that person is a 21-year-old man with a history of violence towards the victim. According to the documents, while responding to a situation involving Gara and the man in March, Fridley police learned he has "the mental capacity of a 5-year-old."

Investigators were granted a search warrant for a Twin Cities education center and a separate service provider to review all records and conduct interviews with those who have had contact with the person of interest.

Anoka County sheriff's officials say formal charges in the case are pending while the investigation continues, but add there is no ongoing threat to the public.

