Fridley woman sentenced to life in prison in death of real estate agent Monique Baugh

Elsa Segura was convicted of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder in Baugh's death on New Year's Eve 2019.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Fridley woman has been sentenced for life in prison without release for her involvement in the New Year's Eve 2019 death of real estate agent Monique Baugh and the shooting of Baugh's boyfriend.

Elsa Segura, 29, was convicted by a jury in September of aiding and abetting first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of release. Segura was also convicted on counts of aiding and abetting attempted premeditated first-degree murder, aiding and abetting kidnapping, and aiding and abetting first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Baugh's family read impact statements during Tuesday's sentencing. Segura did not speak at the hearing.

Two other co-defendants, Cedric Berry, 43, and Berry Davis, 32, were also previously convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.

Prosecutors argued Segura helped Berry and Davis as they tried to get to Baugh's boyfriend over an alleged beef with a drug dealer. Investigators say the men staged a phony house showing in Maple Grove to lure Baugh, before they kidnapped her inside a U-Haul truck and killed her in a north Minneapolis alley.

“How cruel and callous the defendant was to participate in a plan that resulted in the murder of a young woman. It is a tragedy beyond words, as two children have been left behind without their mother,” Hennepin County Attorney MIke Freeman said in a statement. “My sincere sympathies go out to the victim’s family, friends and loved ones.”